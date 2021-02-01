Shehnaaz Gill Has Bigger Plans For 2021; Wants To Establish Herself In Hindi Film Industry

Shehnaaz Gill has become super busy post her Bigg Boss stint. The Punjabi singer and actress, who featured in many singles, has bigger plans for 2021. She wants to establish herself in the Hindi film industry and render vocals for Hindi songs.

The actress, who has a huge fan following was showered with lots of love and gifts on her birthday (January 27). Well, who knows her better than her ardent fans! Apparently, they have gifted her a sophisticated microphone kit. While Sana dissuades fans from spending money on buying her expensive items, it seems that the actress was particularly touched with the thoughtful gift. With a recording kit right at home, we are sure that the actress can fulfil her dream.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Shehnaaz wants to establish herself in the Hindi film industry. She wants to try everything that allows her to showcase her versatility as an artiste. She is already a singer and has sung several Punjabi songs. Now, she wants to try her luck in Hindi music. So far, she has featured in singles, but now aspires to sing, too."

Meanwhile, the actress told the leading daily that although she has bigger plans this year, she is not in a hurry and is quite patient and selective when it comes to working. Sana said that she wants to do good work.

She added, "I have a few projects, including a film, the details of which cannot be divulged yet. I have always chosen quality over quantity. My dream is to play a quintessential heroine. I can act any part, but I want to try difficult characters. That apart, I plan to focus on my career as a singer. I want to lend my voice to singles and also be a playback singer."

Talking about what motivated her for weight loss, she said that she is honing her talent and trying to improve herself and rectify her mistakes. When she started receiving appreciation from people, she decided to lose weight. She added that everyone called her 'moti (fat)', and so she wanted to surprise them.

And voila, here she goes! We must say Shehnaaz indeed has successfully surprised everyone.

