Shehnaaz Gill Has THIS To Say About The Breakup Rumours With Sidharth Shukla

Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill is currently going through a very tough phase of her life. After the untimely demise of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz was away from the limelight for many days. Notably, she reappeared in front of the media for promotions of her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Well, Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Honsla Rakh performed exceedingly well at the box office. Hence, she recently gave success interview to Zoom TV, where she revealed the weirdest rumour that she heard about herself. Let us tell you, rumours were doing the rounds in the tinsel town that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla broke up with each other. Well, they were rumoured to be dating, however, none of them opened up about their alleged relationship.

Now, after Sidharth Shukla's death, Shehnaaz Gill said, "They said I had a breakup. That will never happen." The Bigg Boss 13 contestant finally broke the silence over the reports by commenting on the same. For the unversed, after Sidharth Shukla's demise, fans, as well as the closed ones of the couple, were concerned about Shehnaaz Gill.

Many of them also spoke about her condition after Shukla's death. Recently, she paid a heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla by featuring in the song, 'Tu Yaheen Hai'. The song went viral on social media, and the late actor's fans indeed slammed Shehnaaz for gaining publicity through Sidharth's death. For the unversed, they were last seen together in the song, 'Adhura'.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla, the actor passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack. His funeral had taken place in Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium. Shehnaaz has now resumed her work and has kept Sidharth's memories in her heart.