Shehnaaz Gill’s Honsla Rakh Co-Star Shares A Video With Her That Make Fans Go Aww

It has been over a month since Sidharth Shukla's demise. It has been very difficult to accept for his near and dear ones that the actor is no more with us. Ever since his demise, his close friend has been staying away from media glare, while fans have been sharing throwback pictures and videos on social media and are showering immense love and support to the actress, and she continues to trend on social media.

Recently, her Honsla Rakh co-star Shinda Grewal, who plays her on-screen son in the movie, shared an adorable video in which he was seen playing with the actress. Post this, 'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' started trending on Twitter.

In the video, the two can be seen playing something on the lines of 'guess the character'. While Shehnaaz had a name in her mind, Shinda was asking her questions to guess the name. In the end, the screen pops 'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla', which makes Shehnaaz break into laughter. The video made fans go aww and brought smile of their faces.

One of the user commented, "Shinde tu bda pyara a sadi Shehnaaz varga😍😍," another user commented, "Hahah cute ... thanku shinde for sharing all the best." A few other fans wrote, "Wow 🥺 so cute Shinda Grewal 😂😍😍😘😘😘," "❤️❤️❤️ so cute," "Sana baby kitni cute lg rhi hai #shehnaazgill 🧿😍😍😘😘😘" and "Haaye meri shehnaaz❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, the actress has also been trending for another reason! A post, which made to look like it is from Shehaaz' official twitter handle, has gone viral. The post read as, "@realsidharthshukla Pehle kyun na mile hum #sidnaaz." However, the post is fake, as Shehnaaz hasn't tweeted anything as such.

Although fans understand Shehnaaz's condition, they want her to get back to work, for her own sanity. It is being said that she has agreed to shoot for the promotional song for her Punjabi film on October 7.