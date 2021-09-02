Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Shoot After Hearing Sidharth Shukla's Death News; Sana Says Shehnaaz Would Be Heartbroken

Bigg Boss 13 winner and Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla died after suffering a massive heart attack and it was confirmed by Cooper Hospital. He was 40 and survived by his mother and two sisters. His death news has shaken the entertainment industry and celebrities have expressed shock and grief on social media. Fans too can't believe that their favourite actor is no more.

According to latest reports, his friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who was shooting, has left the shoot after hearing the shocking news.



Sana Khan, who worked with Sidharth, broke down while talking about the actor. She said that she couldn't believe it and checked Google a number of times. She was quoted by India Today as saying, "I am still in shock. I cannot believe, this has happened. God, lease give strength to his family. He was such a nice human being and that's why he won Bigg Boss 13."

In an interaction with Aaj Tak, she also mentioned that Shehnaaz would be heartbroken and she can imagine her pain.

According to the latest news, a three-member team is working on post-mortem. The exact reason of his demise will be known only after post-mortem.