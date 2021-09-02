Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Shoot After Hearing Sidharth Shukla's Death News; Sana Says Shehnaaz Would Be Heartbroken

Bigg
Boss
13
winner
and
Balika
Vadhu
actor
Sidharth
Shukla
died
after
suffering
a
massive
heart
attack
and
it
was
confirmed
by
Cooper
Hospital.
He
was
40
and
survived
by
his
mother
and
two
sisters.
His
death
news
has
shaken
the
entertainment
industry
and
celebrities
have
expressed
shock
and
grief
on
social
media.
Fans
too
can't
believe
that
their
favourite
actor
is
no
more.
According
to
latest
reports,
his
friend
and
Bigg
Boss
13
co-contestant
Shehnaaz
Gill,
who
was
shooting,
has
left
the
shoot
after
hearing
the
shocking
news.
Sana
Khan,
who
worked
with
Sidharth,
broke
down
while
talking
about
the
actor.
She
said
that
she
couldn't
believe
it
and
checked
Google
a
number
of
times.
She
was
quoted
by
India
Today
as
saying,
"I
am
still
in
shock.
I
cannot
believe,
this
has
happened.
God,
lease
give
strength
to
his
family.
He
was
such
a
nice
human
being
and
that's
why
he
won
Bigg
Boss
13."