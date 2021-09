Sidharth Shukla's funeral is being held today at Oshiwara Crematorium. The ambulance with Sidharth's mortal remains has left from Cooper Hospital to the crematorium. Several celebrities are at the crematorium to bid final goodbye to the late actor.

Shehnaaz Gill who arrived with her brother Shehbaaz was teary-eyed and pale. She looked devastated as she left to bid final goodbye to her best friend Sidharth Shukla.