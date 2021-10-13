Shehnaaz Gill Often Breaks Down On Sets; Diljit Has Been On Shehnaaz’ Side & Constantly Caring For Her: Report

It has been more than a month that Sidharth Shukla passed away. His close friend Shehnaaz Gill, who is trying to stay strong, is back to work, and recently videos from her interviews with her Honsla Rakh co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa have been doing the rounds on social media. The actress, who is back on the sets, is apparently having regular crying bouts on the sets remembering Sidharth.

A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "She is trying hard to stay strong but when reality strikes, she realises that her world has crumbled. She has lost the spunk and spark that she is known for."



As per the report, as Shehnaaz tries to come to terms with the unimaginable loss, she has a lot of people around her who care for her. It is being said that Diljit has been taking care of her on the sets and she has been calling Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla every few hours.

The source further said, "Diljit is such a wonderful person and he has been on Shehnaaz' side and constantly caring for her during the shoot. She is also on calls with Sidharth's mother Rita Maa every few hours. Rita Maa had been a big support, motivating Shehnaaz to move past the loss."

Meanwhile, recently, there were rumours doing the rounds that Shehnaaz is planning to leave Mumbai forever. Many SidNaaz and Shehnaaz fans were worried and had expressed concern on social media. However, as per Spotboye report, the viral video about the same which is doing the rounds is being produced by a YouTube channel, which is known for spreading such false stories. The portal's report suggested that there is no truth to these rumours.