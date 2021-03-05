Shehnaaz Gill On Her Music Video With Sidharth Shukla: After Watching It, Fans Will Love Us Even More

After Watching The Song, Fans Will Love Us Even More

About the song, Shehnaaz said that it is cute and fans will love her and Sidharth even more after watching it. She said, "It is a very nice and cute song. It's like how you all (fans) love me and Sidharth, after watching this song you all will love me and Siddharth even more. It's that kind of a song."

The Song Is Beautifully Shot, Says Shehnaaz

The actress revealed that it got delayed as they had to shoot for some portions, and she and Sidharth got busy with their commitments. However, she said that whatever they have shot till now, it is beautiful.

Why Sidharth & Shehnaaz’s Music Video Is Delayed?

Regarding the delay of the song, she said, "we are left with a little shoot for the song and we have to reshoot some portions because of this little work in pending. But the song has been made very beautifully; whatever we have shot till now. We had to shoot a little more so it is taking a little longer. Our dates were not available, Sidharth got busy with his series and I had other commitments, so the music video got stuck in between. So now, when I go back and when Sidharth is also free we will shoot the rest of the song and will release it soon."

Sidharth & Shehnaaz’s Upcoming Projects

While Sidharth will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3, Shehnaaz will be seen in Diljit Dosanjh's maiden production Honsla Rakh. The Punjabi actress and singer's latest music video with Badshah and Uchana Amit ‘Fly' is already trending on social media.