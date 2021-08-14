Shehnaaz Gill On Visiting Bigg Boss OTT With Sidharth: I'm Over The Top Excited To Be A Part Of My Fav Show

Bigg Boss 13 was longest and high rated season. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were the most popular jodi of the show and are known as SidNaaz by their fans. Not just in the Bigg Boss house, but also after the show, the duo has been maintaining great bond. In fact, it is being said that the couple is dating. However, they haven't confirmed about the same.

Whenever, SidNaaz fans spot them together, they go crazy. Cashing on their popularity, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT are getting them on the show, during this Sunday Ka Vaar! Apparently, they will be promoting the theme of the show 'Stay Connected'.



Shehnaaz revealed that Bigg Boss has given her a new identity! She is overwhelmed with the love and support that their fans are getting and is happy to grace the show.

The Punjabi actress and singer was quoted by IANS as saying, "Bigg Boss has given me a lot...a new identity, emotional bonds, and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Siddharth Shukla."

She said that she is excited to be a part of her favourite show and added that it will be fun to meet Karan Johar!

Shehnaaz concluded by saying, "It's overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us. I'm over the top excited to be part of my favourite show yet again and it will be fun to be with the other 'jodis' and to meet Karan sir as well."

Fans are super excited to watch the couple together on the show. It has to be seen what the makers have in store for SidNaaz fans.

(With IANS Inputs)