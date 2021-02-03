Shehnaaz Gill's Photo Donning Mangalsutra & Sindoor Alongside Sidharth Shukla Sends Sidnaaz Fans Into Frenzy

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla became viewers' favourite jodi ever since their Bigg Boss 13 stint. Their bond was loved by viewers, who have nicknamed them Sidnaaz. The duo also enjoys huge fan base. Recently, a picture of Shehnaaz in which she was seen donning mangalsutra and sindoor alongside Sidharth Shukla sent Sidnaaz fans into frenzy.

The picture went viral on social media and many wondered if they are married. Well, the truth is no! The picture is apparently photoshopped by a fan-page. We wonder what the couple has to say about their crazy Sidnaaz fans, who want the couple to get married.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, fans trended #2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG, as Sidnaaz hashtag crossed 2 million impressions on Instagram, which makes Sidharth and Shehnaaz Asia's first on-screen couple to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, the duo will apparently be seen in yet another music video after 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. The couple had shot for the music video in Goa.

Recently, Shehnaaz left for Kashmir to shoot for her upcoming music video with Badshah. Apparently, the song will be a typical Badshah number with his trademark rap. About the song, a source was quoted by IE as saying, "Shehnaaz comes from a music background and has hit dance numbers to her credit. She loved the new song and instantly said yes. It's going to be a very stylish music video."

Shehnaaz shared a few videos on her Instagram stories, in one of them she is seen enjoying the spectacular view of the snowy landscape. She also shared a picture snapped with Badshah and captioned it as, "Coming Soon.........❤️ @badboyshah."

