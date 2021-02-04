Shehnaaz Gill Poses In Traditional Attire & Fans Call Her Kashmir Ki Kali; Shehbaz Says Beautiful Like Heaven

Shehnaaz Gill is super busy post her Bigg Boss stint. The Punjabi actress and singer, who was seen in a few music videos, will be seen in yet another music video with Badshah, which they are shooting in Kashmir. Shehnaaz has been sharing pictures and videos on her social media, giving her fans glimpse of her latest song. Recently, she shared a picture of herself in a traditional Kashmiri attire and fans couldn't stop praising her beauty.

While a few called her 'Kashmiri Queen', some of them called her 'Kashmir Ki Kali'. Her brother Shehbaz too couldn't stop praising her. He commented, "Beautiful like heaven." Take a look at her fans' comments!

Shehnaaz___army: I can't get over this 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Kashmiri Queen ✨✨✨✨ looking Damn Gorgeous 🌟🌟🌟 my Classy baby 😎😎.

Pgoutami: Kashmir Ki Kali ♥️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥚.

Sukhwinder.98: Looking extremely pretty 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.

Iam_rifahtasniya: Shehnaaz Gill is so beautiful.

Sidnaazispyaar: All I can think of is your dance on Bumro Bumro! Cutie 💖✨💖💘.

Just a day ago, Shehnaaz had shared a picture with Badshah and fans can't keep calm. They are eager to watch the music video.

Apparently, the song will be a typical Badshah number with his trademark rap. It's being said that it is going to be a very stylish music video. A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Shehnaaz comes from a music background and has hit dance numbers to her credit. She loved the new song and instantly said yes. It's going to be a very stylish music video."

