Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Trolls, Acid Threats & Morphed Pictures

Shehnaaz Gill gained huge popularity post Bigg Boss 13 stint. The Punjabi actress and singer has been getting enormous love from her fans, who call themselves Shehnaazians. Every work she does has been appreciated by them. In fact, her fan base is increasing with each passing day, thanks to her huge transformation and amazing work. But with a lot of good things happening, there are a few haters who troll her. Apparently, the actress has also been getting acid threats.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz answered a lot of fans' questions. She also revealed that she is unfazed with all these.

She said that with all these trolls, acid threats and morphed pictures, her detractors fail to realise that their negativity is backfiring and turning into positivity for her. She added that these things are only making fans love her more and she is gaining sympathy.

She revealed that she is not scared of threats or doctored videos and said, "I want to congratulate those who are doing these things. It is not affecting me, but I think it is getting me sympathy. People are loving me more."

She further added, "People do not realise that if they say something negative about someone, it turns into positivity for the person they are speaking badly about because they get sympathy."

When asked how she keeps herself so positive, she said that she has seen so much negativity that it doesn't affect her anymore. She also added that along with negativity she sees a lot of positivity as well, so she is taking only positive things and doesn't care about negative comments.

Way to go girl! We like your attitude! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Praises Shehnaaz Gill; Says She Was Good In 'Fly' & Is Proud Of Her

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sargun Kaur Reveals She Was Trolled Badly By Divyanka Tripathi Fans