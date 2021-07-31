    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shehnaaz Gill Receives Promising Fresh Face Award; See Pictures

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 finalist and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is now considered as one of the most 'inspiring women' in the country. The diva received ET Inspiring Women West India 2021's Promising Fresh Face Award. Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the event, which was recently held in Mumbai.

      Shehnaaz Gill captioned the post as, "There have been many moments in my short life, where I have been inspired by many many talented women and today to get this honour, is truly overwhelming. With a promise to entertain forever, I humbly accept the ET Inspiring women as a promising Fresh Face award."

      Shehnaaz Gill Receives Promising Fresh Face Award; See Pictures

      In the above pictures, she can be seen receiving an award from Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Shehnaaz Gill is looking stunning in a golden black gown. Well, the moment is quite precious for Shehnaaz fans. Interestingly, she received a lot of congratulatory messages from her fans in the comment section.

      One fan wrote, "Making all of us proud congrats Queen many more to come." "An award for being one of the most influential women in west india!!! So f**kin' proud of you, meri jaan, you really are an inspiration for many so much love & power to you!," wrote another fan.

      Sidharth Shukla Strongly Reacts To A Tweet Which States SidNaaz Fans Are 'S*x Deprived Aunties'Sidharth Shukla Strongly Reacts To A Tweet Which States SidNaaz Fans Are 'S*x Deprived Aunties'

      Talking about her work, the singer shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. She caught everyone's attention with her cuteness and powerful performance in the house. Apart from that, her close bond with Sidharth Shukla is also loved by all. Interestingly, their fans fondly call them 'SidNaaz'.

      Is Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Friendship Going Through A Rough Patch?Is Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Friendship Going Through A Rough Patch?

      After Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill got busy with her work commitments. The actress will next be seen in Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Honsla Rakh. She has earlier featured in Punjabi films like Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala and Daaka.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 10:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 31, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X