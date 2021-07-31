Shehnaaz Gill Receives Promising Fresh Face Award; See Pictures

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is now considered as one of the most 'inspiring women' in the country. The diva received ET Inspiring Women West India 2021's Promising Fresh Face Award. Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the event, which was recently held in Mumbai.

Shehnaaz Gill captioned the post as, "There have been many moments in my short life, where I have been inspired by many many talented women and today to get this honour, is truly overwhelming. With a promise to entertain forever, I humbly accept the ET Inspiring women as a promising Fresh Face award."

In the above pictures, she can be seen receiving an award from Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Shehnaaz Gill is looking stunning in a golden black gown. Well, the moment is quite precious for Shehnaaz fans. Interestingly, she received a lot of congratulatory messages from her fans in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "Making all of us proud congrats Queen many more to come." "An award for being one of the most influential women in west india!!! So f**kin' proud of you, meri jaan, you really are an inspiration for many so much love & power to you!," wrote another fan.

Sidharth Shukla Strongly Reacts To A Tweet Which States SidNaaz Fans Are 'S*x Deprived Aunties'

Talking about her work, the singer shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. She caught everyone's attention with her cuteness and powerful performance in the house. Apart from that, her close bond with Sidharth Shukla is also loved by all. Interestingly, their fans fondly call them 'SidNaaz'.

Is Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Friendship Going Through A Rough Patch?

After Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill got busy with her work commitments. The actress will next be seen in Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Honsla Rakh. She has earlier featured in Punjabi films like Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala and Daaka.