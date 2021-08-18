Shehnaaz Gill Performs Romantic Dance With Dance Deewane 3 Contestant; Sidharth Shukla Gets Possessive

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most popular and most wanted couple in the television industry. Although several celebrities teased them, Sidharth and Shehnaaz never admitted to being together and had always denied dating. The couple, who is popularly known as SidNaaz among fans, was recently seen in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. They had some fun time with the host as well as contestants. Now, the most loved jodi will be seen in Dance Deewane 3.

Dance Deewane 3 judge Tushar Kalia had shared a few pictures from the set. While Shehnaaz looked stunning in a black and blue dress, Sidharth looked dapper in an Indo-western outfit. Now, the makers have shared a promo in which Shehnaaz can be seen performing a romantic dance with a contestant.

In the promo video, Shehnaaz can be seen dancing to the song from Race, 'Pehli Nazar Mein' while the contestant Piyush Gurbhele teases Sidharth while dancing with Shehnaaz.

This makes everyone burst into laughter. At the end of the promo, Sidharth gets possessive as Shehnaaz kisses Piyush's hand. It is then he gets up from his seat and says, "Terko maine sikhaya or tu meri dost ko leke chala gaya." He then goes on the stage, holds Shehnaaz's hand and takes her away.

Fans, who are always eagerly waiting to just catch a glimpse of SidNaaz together, went crazy after watching the video. One of the fans commented, "This promo is so cute 😍" and another user commented, "Can't wait to see this episode 🤩🥰😬." A few other users wrote, "So freaking beautiful😍😍😍," "Eagerly waiting for episode ❤️" and "Hamare pyaare SidNaaz😍😍."

Also, on the show, Madhuri Dixit will be dancing with Shehnaaz to the song 'Ghagra'.

Well, this episode will definitely be interesting! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.

