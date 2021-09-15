    For Quick Alerts
      Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Shower Love On Her Upcoming Film Honsla Rakh, Says 'May God Make It Huge'

      It is indeed a tough phase for Shehnaaz Gill as she is coping with the tragic and untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla but her lovely fans are leaving no stone unturned to give her strength and solidarity in this difficult time. The actress' Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh will soon be releasing on October 15 and Diljit also took to his social media handle to state that the teaser and songs of the movie will be releasing soon. Now, Shehnaaz's fans have started pouring in their love and excitement for the movie after this latest development.

      One of Shehnaaz Gill's fans tweeted saying, "Ladies & Gentlemen, Our Time has FINALLY ARRIVED. Queen #ShehnaazGill is set to rule. She's worked hard enough.
      She's suffered long enough. As #Shehnaazians it's our duty to promote #HonslaRakh to the best of our ability. Ab boss jo DHAMAKA hoga, duniya dekhegi. @ishehnaaz_gill." While another fan wrote, "I'm not expecting Shehnaaz to return to work right now it doesn't matter. But as fans, we can celebrate her movie. It will help her when she will return to work. Its success will give her Honsla. #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh." Take a look at some of the beautiful tweets of Shehnaazians rooting for Honsla Rakh.

      Shehnaaz Gill Begins Shooting For Honsla Rakh With Diljit Dosanjh, Shares Stills From The FilmShehnaaz Gill Begins Shooting For Honsla Rakh With Diljit Dosanjh, Shares Stills From The Film

      Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram story to share a picture of a synthesizer and in the background, he can be seen saying in Punjabi that the teaser and songs of Honsla Rakh will soon be out. Earlier in March, Diljit and Shehnaaz had shared the first look of their characters from the movie. The pictures had the Bigg Boss 13 finalist sporting a baby bump while Diljit looks at her in a loving manner. The pictures had sent Shehnaaz's fans into a frenzy and went viral on social media soon.

      Sidharth Shukla's Mother Wants Shehnaaz To Lead Normal Life, Is Helping Her Gear Up To Bounce Back: ReportSidharth Shukla's Mother Wants Shehnaaz To Lead Normal Life, Is Helping Her Gear Up To Bounce Back: Report

      Shehnaaz Gill had earlier this year flown to Canada to start shooting for the movie. Talking about Honsla Rakh, it has been helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The movie also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal in the lead roles. Apart from this, Shehnaaz will also be seen in a music video titled 'Habit' that she had shot alongside Sidharth Shukla.

      X