Shehnaaz Gill’s Shehnaazians Celebrate With A Twitter Trend For Her Upcoming Music Video With Badshah

Shehnaaz Gill's fans were sent into a frenzy when it was announced today that she will be seen opposite singer, Badshah in a new music video. A picture of the Punjabi beauty also went viral wherein she can be seen posing with a fan in Jammu where the shooting of the song is being taken place. In no time, all the 'Shehnaazians' which Shehnaaz's fans fondly call themselves, started trending Shehnaaz X Badshah to celebrate this new endeavour of their idol.

One of the fans wrote how she wanted Shehnaaz Gill to be a part of Badshah's song ever since the latter sported a golden fringe attire in the track, Shona Shona. While other netizens expressed their excitement on Shehnaaz collaborating with Badshah after her previous collaborations with singers, Darshan Raval, Tony Kakkar and Arjun Kanungo. Take a look at some of the tweets.

When her bts of shona shona (dance clip) in that golden fringe dress came out I so wanted her to be part of badshah's next number and looks like its finally happening the way I am smiling, shivering, this feeling is definitely something else. Can't wait.🙏😭



Shehnaaz X Badshah — Sara Shirmali II NIKHIL STAN II (@SaraShirmali) February 1, 2021

I still can’t get over the fact @ishehnaaz_gill & @Its_Badshah will be doing a projt together. Wat will it be? Punjabi or hindi mix? Wat will the song sound like.I’m so excited. One thing for sure, it will be a blockbuster chartbuster #ShehnaazGill #Badshah



Shehnaaz X Badshah pic.twitter.com/jqcRkFfkdt — ♡̷𝓳𝓮𝓻𝓻𝔂'𝓼 𝓼𝓪𝓷𝓪♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@shehuary) February 2, 2021

pic.twitter.com/T4tr3FZLzC



I M So Excited For This Collab@ishehnaaz_gill wid Badshah 🥺

Shehnaaz X Badshah

Shehnaaz In Srinagar#ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians — Professor (@ProfessorEyesOn) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently revealed to a leading publication that although she has bigger plans this year, she is not in a hurry and is quite patient and selective when it comes to working. She also added that she wants to do good work. The singer recently celebrated her birthday with her family and rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla on January 27, which was a fun-filled affair.

