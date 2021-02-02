    For Quick Alerts
      Shehnaaz Gill’s Shehnaazians Celebrate With A Twitter Trend For Her Upcoming Music Video With Badshah

      Shehnaaz Gill's fans were sent into a frenzy when it was announced today that she will be seen opposite singer, Badshah in a new music video. A picture of the Punjabi beauty also went viral wherein she can be seen posing with a fan in Jammu where the shooting of the song is being taken place. In no time, all the 'Shehnaazians' which Shehnaaz's fans fondly call themselves, started trending Shehnaaz X Badshah to celebrate this new endeavour of their idol.

      Shehnaaz-Gill-Bashah-New-Song

      One of the fans wrote how she wanted Shehnaaz Gill to be a part of Badshah's song ever since the latter sported a golden fringe attire in the track, Shona Shona. While other netizens expressed their excitement on Shehnaaz collaborating with Badshah after her previous collaborations with singers, Darshan Raval, Tony Kakkar and Arjun Kanungo. Take a look at some of the tweets.

      Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently revealed to a leading publication that although she has bigger plans this year, she is not in a hurry and is quite patient and selective when it comes to working. She also added that she wants to do good work. The singer recently celebrated her birthday with her family and rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla on January 27, which was a fun-filled affair.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 13:39 [IST]
      X