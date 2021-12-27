Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Santokh Singh Sukh Shot At By Two Armed Men, Escapes Unharmed: Report

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh was reportedly shot at by two unidentified armed men on December 25. The shocking incident took place late Saturday evening. The unfortunate event took place after Santokh recently joined a political party ahead of the Punjab assembly elections that will take place next year.

According to a News18 report, Santokh Singh Sukh was shot at in Amritsar by two men who were on a motorbike. They fired at him when he was on his way back home from attending a few events in the city. The incident apparently took place when Santokh’s security personnel has on a washroom break.

Amar Ujala has reported that the two bike-borne men came near Shehnaaz’s father and allegedly shot at him as soon as he rolled down the car windows. However, his security then threw bricks at the men to stop them but they managed to flee from the spot. It must be noted that Santhok Singh escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, another media report quoted the Jandiala Guru police official who said that the matter seemed suspicious and that they recovered four empty shells from the site. However, the police has not yet registered an FIR and an investigation is on.

Shehnaaz Gill's Pic In Lucifer Poster Stuns Fans; Actress Shares Video Which Says Asli Bigg Boss Main Hi Hoon

Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Zingaat’ Dance At A Friend’s Engagement Party Will Leave You Awestruck (VIDEO)

In the meantime, Shehnaz Gill, who has had stayed away from social media ever since Sidharth Shukla’s demise, recently shared a poster of Lucifer in which she was seen posing with Tom Ellis, and captioned it as, "Asli Bigg Boss toh yahaan hai #NetflixIndiaplayback2021 #playback2021.” The actress was last seen in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh.