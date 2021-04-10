Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Shares Throwback Picture With Her Amidst Rumours Of A Tiff Between Them

Shehnaaz Gill had many times revealed during her stint on Bigg Boss 13 that she shares a close bond with her father Santokh Singh Sukh. He had also visited her during the family week episode inside the house. However, soon rumours of a fallout between them started doing the rounds. Recently Santokh shared a picture with his daughter on his social media handle that may put these ongoing speculations to rest.

Talking about the same, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist's father took to his Instagram story to share a throwback picture with her. While Santokh can be seen from his younger days, Shehnaaz was presumably in her teenage years in the picture. The 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' can be seen looking adorable in an orange salwar-kameez that she has paired up with a matching dupatta. Take a look at the picture.

Meanwhile, talking about the rift between the two, Shehnaaz's father was miffed with her for not returning to her home town after she exited the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor's father wanted her to meet some of her fans back in her home town but she refused to return which did not go down well with him. Since then things have not been well between the father-daughter duo.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Gets A Brand New Haircut, Turns Into Stylist For Herself

Santokh had also earlier spoken to Spotboye about the same. He had revealed that Shehnaaz was supposed to stay in her home town for a day and that he had asked all her fans to visit their house on that particular day. He added that despite knowing this, his daughter refused to come and said that she does not want to click pictures with anyone. He went on to say that he was upset with her on this and felt that she has developed an attitude that is not right. The 'Veham' singer's father also said that he was so disappointed with his daughter that he had sworn to never talk to her again.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's Pictures From The Wrap-Up Party Of Honsla Rakh Will Leave You Excited

However, it looks like all is now well between the father-daughter duo. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will soon be seen in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the same.