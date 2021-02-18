Shehnaaz Gill’s Phone Wallpaper Has A Treat For All The SidNaaz Fans; See Pic

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are not only one of the most adorable pairs of television, but they also give several reasons for their 'SidNaaz' fans to ship them quite occasionally. From starring together in catchy music videos to appearing in fun promotional campaigns, the two have done it all, much to the happiness of their fans. However, it seems that their fans have many reasons to celebrate and the reason lies in the wallpaper of Shehnaaz's phone.

Yes, you heard that right, Shehnaaz Gill was recently captured by the paparazzi on Wednesday night at the airport. Her phone wallpaper was also captured in a hit-and-miss glimpse and it was revealed to be a photoshoot of her along with rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla. One of their fans on Twitter also stated that the picture was from their Diwali photoshoot, wherein Shehnaaz was sporting a traditional black salwar-kameez while Sidharth was twinning with her in a black sherwani. The tweet also mentioned that the two did not reveal the picture on their social media accounts. However, it seems that the picture is special to Shehnaaz for many reasons. Take a look at the picture which was shared by Mr Khabri's Instagram page and one of their fans on Twitter.

It's their Diwali look pic..where Sid was Holding her but they didn't release this pic ...#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/UCwI1Olzr7 — SID'S BAE ❤SIDHARTH FANGIRL FOREVER (@BackupBae) February 17, 2021

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill being captured by the shutterbugs at the airport, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant appeared in her usual chirpy self. She had opted for a casual all-black look along with black spectacles. The Punjab's Katrina Kaif was greeted warmly by the airport staff with a bouquet of flowers. She also obliged the paparazzi for some pictures. One of the paparazzi also told her to say her viral dialogue, 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' but she replied in a hilarious manner saying, "Bas Ho Gaya Yeh." Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill headed off to Canada wherein she will be shooting for her Netflix film. Shehnaaz will also be seen in a music video with singer and rapper Badshah. She recently shot for the same in Kashmir and sent her fans into a frenzy with some BTS pictures and videos from the shoot.