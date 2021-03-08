Shehnaaz Gill Says All The Girls Hit On Sidharth Shukla & They Don't Leave Him Alone

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill has been hitting the headlines ever since her Bigg Boss stint. Although she didn't win the trophy, she won millions of hearts and has a huge fan base. Shehnaaz's bond with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13 house was loved by fans. They love to watch them together both on and off-screen. While it is speculated that the couple is dating, neither of them have confirmed about the same yet. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz said that Sidharth Shukla makes an ideal partner and called him a 'complete package.' She also added that being an ideal man is both a blessing and curse.

The actress said that girls hit on him. She told the portal in Hindi, "First, everyone hits on Sidharth Shukla. I've seen it. He is the complete package. But this is also a problem. The girls don't leave him alone."

When asked what makes Sidharth angry, Shehnaaz said, "Uske saamne illogical baat kar do (Talk something illogical in front of him)." She added, "He'll always correct you. He's very professional, even in real life."

Meanwhile, Sidharth has always praised Shehnaaz's work. Recently, Shehnaaz's music video 'Fly' was released, which was trending on YouTube. Sid tweeted that Sana was good in the video and added that he is proud of her. Earlier too, when her music video 'Waada Hai' was released, he had praised the actress.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be seen in their third music video 'Habit'. The song is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. Shehnaaz revealed that the song is delayed as the shooting is not complete since they are busy with their commitments. She also revealed that the song is cute and viewers will love them even more after watching it.

