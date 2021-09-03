Shehnaaz Gill Screams Sidharth & Runs Towards Ambulance; Himanshi, Shefali & Others Heartbroken (Video)

Sidharth Shukla's final rites was held today at Oshiwara Crematorium today (September 3). His family, friends and colleagues from the industry paid their last respect to the late actor. Several pictures and videos of Sidharth's funeral are doing the rounds on social media. Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend's heartbreaking pictures and a video in which she rushed towards the ambulance are heartbreaking.

In the pictures, Shehnaaz was looking pale and was teary-eyed as she arrived at the crematorium. In the video, Shehnaaz, who was shattered, was seen crying inconsolably. As she got out of the car, she ran towards the ambulance and screamed Sidharth's name. The pictures and videos of Shehnaaz gill have not only worried fans, but also celebrities.

In a picture, post cremation, Shehnaaz Gill is seen shattered and lying on ground.

Earlier, Rahul Mahajan, Jasleen Matharu and others had spoken about Shehnaaz's condition. After visiting Sidharth's family, Aly Goni, who also met Shehnaaz, had also tweeted, "Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha... lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya💔 stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken." Take a look at other actors' tweets!

Jaan Kumar Sanu: I wish every Siddharth in this world gets love from a Shehnaaz. Every love story would be a fairytale. Aaj jo dekha, yakeen karne mein waqt lagega. Stay strong Shehnaaz. 💔 #RestInPeaceSid.

Shefali Bagga: Shehnaaz ko aise toota hua dekha nahi ja raha 💔😢

Himanshi khurana: Nai yaar no no Aisa din kisi ki life me na aye #ShehnaazGiII love you stay strong my love.

Bandgi Kalra: Stay strong @ishehnaaz_gill 😒, just take care of your health 🙏.

Puneesh Sharma: Stay Strong Shehnaz Gill. #SidNaaz @ishehnaaz_gill.