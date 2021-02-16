Shehnaaz Gill Shares Her Version Of 'Top Tucker' With Badshah; Says 'Es Song Ki Footage Bhi Main Hi Lungi'

Shehnaaz Gill has become extremely busy post her Bigg Boss stint. She has been ruling the hearts of viewers. The Punjabi actress and singer is quite active on social media and has been sharing her latest pictures and videos, and keeping her fans updated. Fans are in awe of her transformation and often praise her by commenting on her post. It won't be wrong if we call her Instagram queen. Recently, she shared a video of her version of 'Top Tucker' that's trending on YouTube.

In the video, Top Tucker song can be seen playing in the background and Shehnaaz enters in her swag and pulls Badshah and Uchana Amit out of her way, which leaves them surprised.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "Chalo dono side hatto 🙈 es song ki footage bhi main hi lugi 🤣 baby i'm #toptucker @badboyshah @theuchana ❤️❤️❤️" while Badshah commented, "Hahaha top tucker 🤗🤗."

It has to be recalled that Shehnaaz will be seen in Badshah and Uchana Amit's upcoming song. Shehnaaz and Badshah have been sharing BTS pictures from the music video and fans are eager to watch the song.

The song is shot in Kashmir and will be a typical Badshah number, with his trademark rap. The song is expected to release by the end of the month.

On the other hand, Top Tucker is sung by Uchana Amit, Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Jonita Gandhi. Besides Uchana, Badshah and Yuvan, the peppy number also features south Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna. The song has crossed 27 million views on YouTube and is still trending (now at 19th place on YouTube).

