Shehnaaz Gill Slips & Falls On The Snow While Shooting In Kashmir; Video Goes Viral

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill is again trending on the internet, but this time, it's not because of Sidharth Shukla. Recently, the cute bubbly singer shared a video of herself on Instagram from the sets of her upcoming project in Kashmir. Shehnaaz can be seen twirling on the snow, but eventually, she slipped and fell.

Gill attached an '8 Bit Era Super Mario' ringtone to this hilarious video. Well, she is looking extremely gorgeous in a beautiful Kashmiri outfit. When she fell on the snow, somebody from the unit came ahead and gave her his hand to get up. Notably, instead of screaming, she is seen laughing in the video. This video of Shehnaaz Gill has indeed left her fans in splits.

A couple of days ago, Shehnaaz shared a video of herself dancing to famous the song 'Bumro' from the film Mission Kashmir. She shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, "When in Kashmir do it Their way! Had to dance on this epic song at the heaven on earth...#Kashmir." (sic)

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill will be collaborating with popular rapper Badshah for a special song. The duo seems to be shooting for the same in Kashmir. They have not revealed much about their upcoming collaboration. Her fans are waiting for the song, so are we!

