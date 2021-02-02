Shehnaaz Gill Starts Shooting For New Music Video In Jammu; To Team Up With Badshah For The Same

Shehnaaz Gill has been in a roll ever since she appeared on the show, Bigg Boss 13. While on the show, her entertaining antics and closeness to co-contestant, Sidharth Shukla grabbed the limelight, her extraordinary physical transformation and popular music videos catapulted her further into the main league post her appearance in Bigg Boss 13. Now, after having several hit music videos to her kitty, Shehnaaz will soon be seen in a new song opposite singer, Badshah.

Shehnaaz Gill has already kick-started the shoot for the same in Jammu. A picture of the 'Veham' singer also went viral on social media wherein she can be seen posing with a fan in Jammu. Shehnaaz makes way for a pretty sight in the pink attire. Take a look at the same.

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill was also spotted at the airport while she was heading off to Jammu. The singer opted for an all pink tracksuit which she paired up with a baseball cap, waist bag and sneakers. The 'Shona Shona' star was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently revealed to a leading daily that although she has bigger plans this year, she is not in a hurry and is quite patient and selective when it comes to working. She added that she wants to do good work. The singer also celebrated her birthday with her family and rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla on January 27, which was a fun-filled affair.

