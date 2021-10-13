Shehnaaz Gill’s Statement About Emotional Attachment After Sidharth Shukla’s Death Will Melt Your Heart

After a month of Sidharth Shukla's death, Shehnaaz Gill has resumed work again. The actress will next be seen in an upcoming Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The actress was in deep sorrow after the untimely demise of her dear friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Hence, she had also taken some time off from work.

Now, she is back to the work and has started promoting her film, Honsla Rakh, which is releasing on October 15, 2021. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble after Sidharth Shukla's death, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about emotional attachment. Let us tell you, she is playing the role of a mother in Honsla Rakh.

When asked about her motherly feeling in real life, Shehnaaz Gill said that she has 40 per cent of her character in real life. The Honsla Rakh actress said, "Jab hum kisiko bhi pyaar karte hai, toh uske saath jo attachment hoti hai, toh woh attachment ke accordingly, maine woh ratio nikali. (When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio.)"

Shehnaaz Gill To Leave Mumbai Forever After Sidharth Shukla's Death? Find Out The Truth

While elaborating her answer further, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill said, "Pyaar jo hai na. Matlab Maa ka jo pyaar hota hai na, woh Maa ko hi pata hai. Aur main Maa wala feel kar sakti hun. Kyunki, meri mummy mujhe kitna pyaar karti hai. (Love is like this. Only a mother will know what a mother's love is. And I can feel the motherly emotion. Because my mummy loves me that much.)"

EXCLUSIVE! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Was Offered Honsla Rakh Before Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill's statement will definitely melt her fans' hearts. After all, the actress has gone through a very difficult phase of her life. Her fans were also concerned about her well-being. Now, she is back at work. Talking about Honsla Rakh, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal in pivotal roles. The film is releasing in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra.