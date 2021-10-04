Shehnaaz Gill's Stylist Says The Actress' Transformation Has Been A Milestone; Calls It Magical

Shehnaaz Understands Fashion & Style

He added that she understands fashion and style, and even does self-study by looking at international pop stars. He further added that she is becoming aware of things and is ready to adapt.

Shehnaaz’s Stylist On Her Transformation

Ken was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Shehnaaz's transformation has been a milestone, it's been magical. The transformation begins from within, when you evolve personally and intellectually. That's what happened and it was then easy for me to put on layers and give it a different physical outlook. She naturally lost a good amount of weight. In the back of her head she kept thinking ‘pehle mujhe moti kehte thay'. So she wanted to aim and achieve something. The drive is what got her fit and she was then ready for some magic dust to be sprinkled on her by me."

Challenges He Faced To Style Shehnaaz

When asked what challenges he had to face while planning stylish looks for Shehnaaz, Ken said that there were no challenges as such other than that she went from size XL to XS, as they had to alter her outfits and refigure his shopping list.

He Calls Her Comedy Queen

The designer revealed how he styled her for Shehnaaz for Bigg Boss 13. He shared a funny incident and added that he will never forget it.

Ken said, "She was known to be the Punjabi kudi and that was the first look we gave her on Bigg Boss. While planning her looks for the show, she sent me voice notes from Chandigarh. She didn't know who I was, I didn't know who she was. The voice notes were so funny and I still tell her she was a comedy queen. Finally, when we met, we decided to give her an ivory plain Jane Punjabi suit, which I didn't expect to go viral. It's not about what you wear, it's about who you are. She nailed it! When she first went all glam her reaction was, ‘Oh god, what is this?' But she doesn't get into my zone because she trusts me."

Shehnaaz is away from media glare ever since her best friend Sidharth Shukla passed away (September 2). It is being said that the actress might resume shooting soon to shoot for a promotional song of the film.