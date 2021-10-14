Shehnaaz Gill Talks About Her Struggle & Says She Had Plenty Of Bad Experiences
Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for the release of her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh that stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actors were recently seen promoting the film. During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about her struggle, dream role and also expressed her wish to do a Bollywood film.
Talking about her struggle, Shehnaaz revealed that people called her second lead and said that she had plenty of bad experiences. She added that Bigg Boss gave her a new identity.
She said, "If I talk about my struggle, I don't know why people say 'she's second lead actress, she is a model'. People don't value us. However, according to me, there's nothing such as first or second lead, every artist should be treated equally and I had to prove that with my work as I have plenty of bad experiences. Bigg Boss gave me that opportunity and I have gained immense love from the fans. I just want to maintain this love as long as I can."
She also expressed her wish to do a Bollywood film and said, "I feel that the Punjabi industry has a lot of talent. Bollywood needs to realize how much talent we have in Punjab. If this happens, Punjabis will get an opportunity to work in Bollywood. I want to work in Bollywood."
Several
clips
from
her
interviews
have
gone
viral
on
the
internet.
In
another
interview,
she
spoke
about
her
dream
role.
She
said
that
she
doesn't
mind
if
the
story
is
about
a
famous
personality
or
just
about
an
ordinary
individual,
but
it
should
be
about
an
interesting
person,
who
has
done
something
amazing.
In one of the videos, she was seen saying, "I'd like to tell myself Honsla Rakh," and Diljit patted her back and said the same.