Shehnaaz Gill To Enter Bigg Boss 15 As A Wild Card Contestant: Report

Bigg Boss 15 has become interesting to watch after the entry of five wild card contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh and Abhijeet Bichukale. Currently, wild card contestants aka VIP members are ruling the non-VIP contestants. Well, the two groups have been fighting each other, and audiences are getting entertained with all the happenings inside the house.

Amidst all, the makers are now planning to make the game even more interesting. A report published in TellyChakkar suggests that Shehnaaz Gill has been approached by the makers for Bigg Boss 15. The report states that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz could enter the house as a wild card contestant if she gives a nod to it. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Well, if Shehnaaz Gill says yes to the Bigg Boss 15 makers, it would be a delight to watch her again in the Bigg Boss house. After all, she is considered as one of the unique contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. Let us tell you, Shehnaaz had gone through a very bad phase of her life.

For the unversed, her rumoured boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack. His sudden death indeed left Shehnaaz Gill and their fans heartbroken. Apart from that, she was also in the news for her recently released Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Interestingly, Honsla Rakh did a solid business at the box office.

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill's Bigg Boss 13 journey, the Punjabi singer-actress caught everyone's attention with her bubbly nature. She shared good relations with almost all the contestants of the show. Notably, her special bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla developed inside the house, and it remained the same outside the house until his death.