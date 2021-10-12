Shehnaaz Gill To Leave Mumbai Forever After Sidharth Shukla’s Death? Find Out The Truth

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise indeed left his close friend Shehnaaz Gill heartbroken. For the unversed, the TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack. After Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehnaaz kept herself away from the cameras.

A few days ago, Shehnaaz Gill had appeared in front of the camera with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa for the promotion of her upcoming Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh. Amidst all, a recent viral video left SidNaaz fans worried, as it suggests that Shehnaaz Gill is planning to leave Mumbai forever after Sidharth Shukla's death.

Well, after coming across the video, Shehnaaz fans started worrying about her well-being. However, that's not the complete truth. A source close to the actress informed Spotboye that there is no truth to these rumours and reports at least till now. Let us tell you, a video is going viral on the internet.

Talking about her upcoming Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh is releasing on October 15, 2021, in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra. The film also stars Shinda Grewal in a key role. Gippy Grewal's son recently shared a cute picture with Shehnaaz on Twitter. Interestingly, SidNaaz fans started showing love in their cute moment. Let's have a look at the tweets -

@Sonikau80314987 "This 'Mom and Son' pairing is so beautiful. Thanks sweetu for sharing. Best Wishes to All. #ShehnaazGill Honsla Rakh 4 Days To Go." @Nancy08821990 "Ankhe band krne se feel ati h #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh." @AvilaSrivastav1 "Awwwieeee cutieeees Honsla Rakh 4 Days To Go #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians #HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz #HonslaRakh." @BabuMinsu "Can't wait to watch our Shehnaaz dear on big-screen...Love you meri jaan...Be strong...Keep going and conquer the world..."

(Social media posts are unedited)