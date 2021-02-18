Shehnaaz Gill To Star In Diljit Dosanjh’s Maiden Production Honsla Rakh; Latter Reveals First Poster

Shehnaaz Gill is super busy post her Bigg Boss stint. The actress was seen in a few music videos which were a hit, especially the songs in which she featured with Sidharth Shukla. Recently, Shehnaaz was papped at the airport in all black attire as she was heading to Canada for the shooting of her movie. And now, it is being said that she will be seen in actor, singer, songwriter and television presenter Diljit Dosanjh's maiden production Honsla Rakh.

Diljit turned producer as he launched his production company Story Time Productions, and starts the shoot of his very first film as a producer Honsla Rakh in Vancouver, Canada. The singer-actor shared the first poster of the film and wrote, "This Dusshera #HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!!"

Honsla Rakh is a Punjabi feature film starring Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. It is the first feature film of actress Shehnaaz and also stars Shinda Grewal, son of leading Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal. It is a fun comedy romance film, that is produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions and will be released worldwide this Dusshera (October 15, 2021).

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has been active on social media. She has been sharing latest pictures and videos and keeping her fans updated. The actress will be seen in Badshah's music video, which apparently will release by the end of the month. The duo shot for the song in Kashmir. Recently, she shared a video of Badshah and Uchana Amit's latest song 'Top Tucker', which is a super hit song that stars Rashmika Mandanna. Shehnaaz's version of 'Top Tucker' and swag was loved by fans.

We are sure that the audiences will be eagerly waiting for her debut film. What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.

