Shibani Dandekar Talks About Her Sister Anusha Dandekar's Breakup With Karan Kundrra

Shibani Dandekar recently spoke about her sister Anusha Dandekar's ugly breakup with actor Karan Kundrra. The former couple had parted ways at the end of 2020 after being together for three years. Anusha had also hinted in her earlier post that Karan had lied and cheated on her. Now Shibani has broken her silence on the same and stated that the breakup was a difficult phase in her sister's life.

Speaking to India.com about the same, Shibani Dandekar said, "Her breakup was a difficult period in her life. It happened just before the lockdown. So, it was also a tricky space for her to navigate. Because essentially, everybody is then alone. You have to be able to reach out to people in your life that are there for you, whether it is on Facetime or on a phone call. That is also the way we can be there for each other." Introspecting on this situation further, the Love In The Times Of Corona actress also stressed how people often tend to behave according to the perception of other people instead of being honest to themselves.

Shibani Dandekar further added, "My sister has reached a point where she wants to be true to herself. She wants to live the best version that she can of her own life, she wants to live the best version in terms of what her dating life could be. It was an important journey for her to be on. It was an important journey for us as sisters as well."

At the end of last year, on December 31, Anusha Dandekar had shared a long heartwarming post opening up about her breakup. The Love School host stated, "So here it is before the year ends. Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don't leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I'm human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self-respect, yes I've been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes I grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive. You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I'm so full that I can share it with someone again someday. My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don't let it consume so much, that you lose yourself, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve. Thank you for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me."