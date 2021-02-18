Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde Comes Out In Support Of Rahul Vaidya To Emerge As The Winner

The show Bigg Boss 14 has just 3 days left for its grand finale wherein any one of the contestants out of Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli will emerge as the winner of the show. Needless to say, fans and some of the celebs following the show have been rooting for their favourite contestants for the same. Now, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has also revealed whom she sees as the deserving winner of the show.

Shilpa Shinde has stated recently that she wants to see none other than Rahul Vaidya as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. The actor took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of her voting for Rahul. Sharing the same, the Paurushpur actor wrote that she has selected Rahul as her ideal choice as the winner on the basis of what she has seen on the show till now. However, Shilpa also took an unmissable dig at the makers of the show stating that they will 'chose their winner.' Take a look at the post shared by Shilpa.

Recently, a video of a woman bashing Rahul Vaidya had gone viral on social media and the woman's voice had an uncanny resemblance to Shilpa Shinde. However, Shilpa clarified last year in December through a video that she was not the woman in question who was criticizing Rahul. The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor also said that the woman was using foul language while bashing Rahul and that she would never do the same. She had also warned the impersonators who were using her name to pass comments on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. She had stated that she was not following the current season and that she would take legal action against these impersonators if this behaviour was repeated.

Talking to the Times Of India about the same, Shilpa also revealed, "Someone on social media had imitated my voice and spoken ill about Rahul Vaidya. Then a few agencies published it without even confirming it with me. The girl in the video used foul language which I will never ever say or use." Take a look at the video which was shared by Shilpa on her social media handle.