Shilpa Shinde On Vikas Gupta Bringing Up Her Name In Bigg Boss 14: I Don't Want To Give Him Footage

Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name with her show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, had surprised her fans by participating in Bigg Boss 11. The actress grabbed all attention while she was in the controversial reality show, impressed viewers and also bagged the trophy. It has to be recalled that like Shilpa, Arshi Khan, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, had accused Vikas of snatching her projects. For the same, Vikas had said that she is trying to be Shilpa Shinde. Now, the Bigg Boss 11 winner has reacted to Vikas bringing up her name on Bigg Boss 14.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa clarified that she is not watching Bigg Boss 14 and doesn't want to talk about Vikas Gupta. She added that she doesn't want to give footage to him by talking about him.

The actress was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I am not watching Bigg Boss 14. I don't want to talk about him (Vikas Gupta). I don't want to give him the footage. For me who is he? Don't even talk about him. Seriously, I don't want to because, for this also he will try to gain sympathy." She also added that it felt like she was running Bigg Boss 14.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and claimed she was mentally harassed by the producers of the show. She had also blamed Vikas, who was a part of the production team for the same. While they were in the Bigg Boss 11 house, they used to have big fights.

Currently, Shilpa is in the news for her digital debut, Paurushpur, in which she is seen in an all new avatar and fans are appreciating the same. The show also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Milind Soman and Annu Kapoor in the leading roles.

