Shiny Doshi To Tie The Knot With Beau Lavesh On July 15, Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin With Mehendi Ceremony

Shiny Doshi, who is currently seen in Star Plus' show Pandya Store, is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani on July 15. The actress who has been dating Lavesh for the last three years recently shared her engagement pictures on social media. The 31-year old exchanged rings with her beau on January 4, 2020, but had kept her engagement a secret for over a year.

Now, Shiny and Lavesh have kickstarted their wedding festivities. The couple had their Mehendi function today (July 14), and a glimpse of them dancing together has made its way online.

The bride-to-be looked pretty dressed in a yellow-hued peplum blouse and skirt. On the other hand, Lavesh complimented her by sporting a shimmery white kurta. Doshi’s friend and actress Vinny Arora Dhoopar also shared many videos from their intimate ceremony.

Here are some moments from Shiny and Lavesh’s pre-wedding wedding celebration. Take a look!

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with TOI, Shiny had opened up about her relationship by saying, "These three years have been beautiful. I chose not to talk about it earlier, as we were still getting to know each other. There is a time for everything. Both of us are private people and prefer to keep a low profile when it comes to our relationship."

The actress also sharing what she loves about Lavesh and had said, "He has an amazing sense of humour and is very intelligent. The past six months with him have been blissful. I can't recall a single fight with him. During this time, we got to understand each other better. We share great companionship and amazing comfort level."