Shiny Doshi Reveals Her Wedding Was Organised Overnight; Actress Plans To Host Party For Friends By Year End

Shiny Doshi, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani, a businessman, last month, surprised fans by getting married on July 15. Their wedding was a close-knit affair attended by just 25 people, including their immediate families and close friends. The mehendi and haldi ceremonies were held on July 14.

Regarding her wedding, the Pandya Store actress said that they decided to get married overnight and the arrangements too were made overnight.

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "We wanted the COVID-19 situation to get better and had originally planned to tie the knot in November or December. However, my mother was keen on us getting married soon, as there is no surety on how things will be then. So, we decided to get married almost overnight. In fact, we had planned to opt for a court marriage on July 15 and have a big fat wedding by the end of this year. However, we had to advance it by a week, as the BMC office was taking a break for a month. So, my mother insisted on having a small ceremony with rituals at home on July 15. My wedding was literally organised overnight."

Shiny plans to host a big party for her friends and relatives by the end of the year if things get better by November. She added that they couldn't invite too many people to the wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Regarding honeymoon, the actress said, "We have not finalised anything yet. We don't know where we want to go as most countries have sealed their borders due to the pandemic. We are waiting for things to be normal again."

Shiny concluded by saying that she has taken a short break of four days from her shoot and will resume work on the fifth day.