Shireen Mirza Begins Wedding Festivities With Mehendi Ceremony; Bestie Krishna Mukherjee Shares Adorable Pics

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza is all set to tie the knot with beau Hasan Sartaj on October 23 in a traditional ceremony in her hometown Jaipur. The actress’ wedding festivities have already commenced and a few pictures from the Haldi ceremony have made their way onto social media. Shireen’s co-stars Divyanka Tripathi, Krishna Mukherjee and Aly Goni will be attending her nuptials.

Shireen first shared a reel from her bachelorette party and her bridesmaids included Divyanka, Kirshna and Sweety Walia. In the clip, we see them recreate the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ viral trend. The actress wrote in her caption, "Our version of #pawryhoraihai #bridesmaidonduty #bachelorette (sic)." Check out the post below:

Divyanka too posted a few videos from the bash on her social media handle and captioned the post, "Mazedaar boomerangs from Bridesmaids' party (sic)." Take a look!

Krishan Mukherjee, on the other hand, shared a video from Shireen’s Mehendi function. The bride-to-be also posted pictures from her Mehendi ceremony and wrote, "Mehendi hai rachne wali (sic)."

In a recent interview, Mirza had revealed that she is having a lot of mixed emotions with regards to her nuptials. She had told TOI, "Yes, the D-Day is finally here, I am getting married on October 23. As the nikah date inches closer, I am feeling more and more nervous. Though I know Hasan quite well and he has been for a bit now my best friend, I am going through a lot of mixed emotions. I'm happy, nervous, anxious and excited at the same time."