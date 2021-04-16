Shivangi Joshi Is All Praise For Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly; Recalls The First Time She Met Her

Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are two top shows on TRP chart. Both the shows are produced under Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Production and the actors of the shows share great bond. But did you know that Shivangi Joshi (lead of YRKKH) had met Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly when she was 10 or 11-years-old.

In a recent interview with TOI, Shivangi recalled when she first time met Rupali. She was also all praise for Anupamaa actress.

Talking about the first time she met Rupali, YRKKH actress said, "I met and spoke with properly on the sets of Anupamaa only. But years ago when I was about 10 or 11-years-old that time I had met her. I had come to Mumbai for some work and there we crossed paths at a function. There we got a picture clicked too which I had posted on her birthday. She was really sweet to me. I had seen her show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai too! Time really flies in this industry."

Shivangi admired Rupali and revealed how she cares for the society. She said that she is big fan of her social acts and called her a genuine person.

Praising the Anupamaa actress Shivangi said, "Apart from being a brilliant actress what touches my heart more is the way she cares for the society. Then be it helping stray animals in the film city during the lockdown or taking care of a pregnant dog on the sets of Anupamaa. The way she has taken social causes is truly worth appreciating. I am a big fan of all this and how genuine she is."

