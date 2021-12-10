Shivangi Joshi On Her Love For Naira; Says ‘I Don’t Want To Ever Forget The Character’

Shivangi Joshi, who is currently seen playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2, spoke about her fondness for her popular character Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For the unversed, Shivangi shot to fame with her portrayal of Naira in the Rajan Shahi show. Before starting shooting for Balika Vadhu 2, she bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after featuring in the same for 5 years.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Shivangi Joshi stated that she can never forget her character Naira, as it is very much close to her heart. With Balika Vadhu 2, she is stepping ahead in life, and will forever cherish the love she received from fans for her character Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress said, "I don't want to ever forget the character of Naira. The role is extremely close to my heart and it will always be. The story of Naira and Kaira will always be special to me and close to my heart. I don't want to ever forget the character. As far as the role of Anandi and Balika Vadhu 2 is concerned, as an actor, I want to do different roles and explore new things. I want to progress in life. People loved me as Naira and now I am playing a new role of Anandi and I know that all my well-wishers will give all the love. Naira is close to my heart and with Balika Vadhu 2, I am stepping ahead in life."

When asked about choosing Balika Vadhu 2 as her next show, Shivangi Joshi said that she really liked the message of the show. when she heard the narration from the makers, she had got a positive feeling, hence she decided to the show. In this world of digital media, many actors are trying their luck in OTT content.

In the past four years, several TV actors have featured in several web series and made a huge impact on audiences with their powerful acting skills. When Shivangi Joshi was asked about the same, she said that she wants to do good projects and the medium doesn't matter to her. While speaking about the reservations when it comes to doing some scenes that are beyond her comfort zone, the actress said that she is not doing any web show right now.

"When I am offered a subject, I'll see how much I will be able to go beyond my comfort level. I think I'll definitely have my set of reservations but honestly, I am not thinking about it," Shivangi Joshi stated. Talking about her current show, Balika Vadhu 2 also stars Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa as the male leads. The show also features Ketki Dave, Mehul Buch, Meenakshi Verma, Sunny Pancholi, Anshul Trivedi and others in key roles.