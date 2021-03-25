Shivangi Joshi Reveals Why Her Latest Music Video 'Kismat Teri' Is Special For Her

Shivangi Joshi became a household name with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress' latest music video 'Kismat Teri', which features Punjabi singer Inder Chahal, was released yesterday (March 24, 2021) and received huge response from fans. It has hit the right chord with the viewers and is currently trending on number 1 on YouTube. While talking to Tellychakkar, Shivangi revealed why the song is special to her.

She also revealed that she enjoyed shooting for the song in Chandigarh. With the song, she said she got to drive some cool cars.

Shivangi said, "This is my debut in the Punjabi music video with 'Kismat Teri'. This song is special to me and while it took me time to register the meaning of the lyrics, I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this song in Chandigarh. Kismat Teri is a cute, romantic and nok-jhok situations lead song between a couple. The lead opposite me and the singer is Inder Chahal who is a gem of a person. It was a great experience working with him. With this song, I also got a chance to drive some really cool cars and though people have seen me riding bikes during my breaks on sets, this one has me driving cars in it."

She further added, "Another reason for this song to be special is that we shot this song on my father's birthday and he was with me on sets. That made it all the more special."

The YRKKH actress revealed that she loved the possessiveness of her character in the song which allowed her to bring out many expressions on screen, which is something she loves.

It has to be recalled that she was seen in a Hindi music video 'Baarish', which featured her YRKKH co-star Mohsin Khan. This song also got good response from the audiences.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna & Sharad Malhotra Talk About Their Experience Shooting For Music Video Bepanah Pyaar

Also Read: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Abigail Pandey And Renee Dhyani To Enter The Show