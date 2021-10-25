Shivangi Joshi Says Goodbye To Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Rajan Shahi Shares Pics From Her Last Day Of Shoot

After Mohsin Khan, TV actress Shivangi Joshi has recently bid adieu to one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi, who joined the show in 2016 as Naira and gained popularity for her performance and on-screen chemistry with Mohsin Khan aka Kartik, shot her last scene of YRKKH yesterday (October 24, 2021).

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi shared a bunch of pictures from the last day of the shoot of Shivangi Joshi, who was playing the role of Sirat. He penned a long gratitude note as a caption and thanked Shivangi for portraying her characters so beautifully on-screen.

It has to be noted that, Shivangi Joshi and Rajan Shahi got emotional on the last day of the shoot. After all, the actress has given five and half years of her life to the show. Rajan Shahi confessed that this is the first time that he cried in front of his crew.

See the post here:

In the above pictures, Shivangi Joshi can be seen wearing a green salwar kameez. She is looking teary-eyed and hugging crew members of the show. Notably, Anupamaa director Romesh Kalra can also be seen in the pictures. Moreover, the makers also brought a cake for Shivangi and wished her the best for her future work.

Let us tell you, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is being revamped and Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant and Pranali Rathod will be seen playing the lead roles in the show. The promos have already been released by the makers, and fans are now very excited to witness the new change in their favourite show. Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show started in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the lead pair.