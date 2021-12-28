    For Quick Alerts
      Shivangi Khedkar, Pearl V Puri & Arjun Bijlani Approached For Naagin 6? Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Actress Reacts

      By
      |

      Ekta Kapoor's Naagin is one of the most successful franchises on Indian Television. The producer had made an announcement of upcoming season (Naagin 6) on Bigg Boss 15. She had revealed that the show will go on-air on January 30, 2022. She had also given a hint about the lead actress and said that her name begins with alphabet 'M' and Salman Khan knows her. Apparently, Mahek Chahal has been roped in for the show. It was also said that Riddhima Pandit will be a part of the show. But a few reports suggested that she has opted out and the makers have approached Rubina Dilaik.

      The makers are in hunt for a male lead and as per Tellychakkar report, Pearl V Puri and Arjun Bijlani have been approached for the show. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

      Naagin 6

      As far as we know, Ekta do not repeat the cast and Pearl and Arjun have been a part of previous seasons of Naagin! However, previous two seasons didn't do well, and there might be a possibility for the producer to cast their popular Naagin stars to garner TRPs.

      Also, it is being said that the makers have approached Shivangi Khedkar, who was last seen in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. It is also being said that the actress has given her audition and was shortlisted for a pivotal role.

      When Shivangi was asked about the same, she told India-Forums, "Someone has approached me but there is nothing concrete. Nothing is confirmed yet."

      Apparently, Mouni Roy might be seen doing a cameo role in Naagin 6.

      Earlier, there were reports that Tashan-E-Ishq's Sidhant Gupta, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Vishal Aditya Singh and Pavitra Rishta 2 and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's Shaheer Sheikh have been approached for the show. However, there was no confirmation about the same.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 17:58 [IST]
      X