Shivin Narang On Link-Up Rumours With His Co-Stars: I Have Learned To Laugh It Off

Shivin Narang is not only in the news for his work, but is also hitting headlines for personal reason as well. The actor is often linked to his co-stars. Currently, rumours are rife that Shivin is dating model Sonali Kukreja. In an interview with TOI, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant said that he is not giving any sort of clarification about his relationship status and will allow time to clarify the same.

Shivin said, "Honestly, since my first show, I have always been linked up with my co-star. Sometimes that makes me question myself that what on grounds are people linking me with them (laugh). But over the years I've learned to laugh it off. At the moment I'm not giving any sort of clarification on my relationship status and will allow time to clarify it."

Post Beyhadh 2, the actor has been doing music videos and recently he was seen in a music video 'Gale Lagana Hai' with Nia Sharma. The song was appreciated by fans. Fans are eager to watch him on-screen but he has been choosy about selecting his television projects. About the same, he said that he took those projects that allowed him to experiment, challenge, and push his boundaries as an actor.

He added, "Just because I'm doing music videos doesn't mean I won't do TV shows. I've always been choosy about my projects. Doing a show isn't like a 9-5 job, which can be changed at our whims and fancies. There's a lot that goes into making a show, so I want to be extremely clear when taking up a role and a show. I need to love something to give my 100%. I've always taken up shows that allows me to experiment, challenge, and push my boundaries as an actor."

