Shivin Narang To Make His Bollywood Debut With Amitabh Bachchan & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Goodbye

Popular TV actor Shivin Narang is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Goodbye. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film went on floors today (April 2, 2021) in Mumbai. Interestingly, Shivin and Rashmika have shot for the Muhurat shot yesterday while Amitabh will join the sets on April 4. Shivin himself had shared a picture from the sets of the film on his Instagram story yesterday.

Well, Goodbye will indeed be a big launch for Shivin Narang, as he enjoys huge popularity amongst the small screen audience. The details about his character are not yet revealed, but it seems he is playing one of the important roles in the film. The actor has worked in several daily soaps like Internet Wala Love, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera, Beyhadh 2 and so on. Apart from that, he has also been a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Notably, Ekta Kapoor will be co-producing Goodbye under her banner Balaji Telefilms.

In her statement with media, Ekta Kapoor said that Goodbye is an extremely special subject filled with emotions and entertainment. The producer feels ecstatic to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. Along with Ekta, the film will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainments.

Coming back to Shivin Narang, the actor was supposed to make his debut on big screen with his film Dheet Patangey. However, due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in March 2020, the makers decided to release the film on Hotstar on March 1, 2020. Hence, Shivin has high expectations from his upcoming film Goodbye.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan And Rashmika Mandanna Team Up For Vikas Bahl's Goodbye; Film Goes On Floors

Also Read : Shivin Narang On Link-Up Rumours With His Co-Stars: I Have Learned To Laugh It Off