SHOCKING! Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh's First Wife Says He Used To Beat Her; Reveals He's With Her For Money

Finally, people got to see Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15! But, since no one had seen him, many are still not able to believe that he is Rakhi's husband. A few even claimed on social media that Ritesh is cameraman of Bigg Boss. Now, his first wife Snigdha Priya has made shocking revelations against him. She accused him of domestic violence and said that he is not an NRI. She revealed that he is with Rakhi for money and can ditch her for anyone for money.

In an interview with India-Forums, Ritesh's first wife revealed that she got married to him in December 2014 and they have a six-year-old boy. She said that initially, his family didn't ask dowry, but later they demanded things for dowry. She added that her family paid him Rs 25 lakh, which is in fixed deposit, and her sisters gave him gold, which is with his mother. She said that she has no clarity of what gifts their families gave at the wedding as his family hardly gave her anything.

Talking about her abusive marriage, Snigdha said, "Ritesh was an abusive husband. He used to physically abuse me and hit me black and blue. I let go of it as he would later apologize. But one unfortunate day, he hit me continuously for four hours. I was in the bedroom and his family was sitting in the hall but nobody came to my rescue. He would take breaks in between and return to hit me after a while. This continued for some four hours until I got severely injured and started bleeding. He got scared and took me to the hospital."

She revealed that he lied to the hospital staff about the injuries and somehow she managed to tell nurse about the truth and escaped from there.

Snigdha also claims that she checked his certificate and got to know that his claims of studying from IIT were fake. When asked about his claims of being an NRI, she said, "All of it are fake claims. He isn't an NRI. As far as I've seen, the family was also not quite well to do. They didn't even have smart phones before we got married. He quoted his salary to be Rs 4 lakh, but I found out that it was a lie too."

She said that Ritesh is quite strict and asked her to cover her body properly. She finds Ritesh praising Rakhi is a little weird as Rakhi often even exposes her body.

Ritesh's first wife feels that Ritesh is with Rakhi for money. She said, "He can do a lot of things for money. If he gets someone richer than her (Rakhi) he will not even bat an eyelid and will ditch her. If Shamita gives him signals, he will not even think for a second before leaving Rakhi and going with Shamita."

When asked if she gets a chance to enter Bigg Boss house, will she agree, she said that she will, but not as a contestant, but she would like to face Rakhi and Ritesh.

We wonder if Rakhi will ever get to know about Ritesh's reality! Will host Salman Khan tell her the truth just like how he did for Rashami Desai (he had exposed her ex Arhaan Khan, who was married and had a kid)? Well, we will have to wait and watch!

