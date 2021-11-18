Shraddha Arya Looks Gorgeous In Blue Saree At Wedding Reception; Actress Happily Poses With Husband (PICS)

    For Quick Alerts
      Shraddha Arya, who is seen in Kundali Bhagya, got married to Rahul Nagal on November 16. It was one of the grand weddings of this season! The actress looked coolest bride in photos and videos from her wedding festivities. Shraddha and Rahul's wedding reception was held on November 17. The pictures and videos of their wedding reception are doing the rounds on social media, which hints that the reception too was a grand affair.

      At reception, Shraddha looked gorgeous in a blue net saree with thread work. She completed her look with a diamond choker, sindoor and red choodha. On the other hand, her husband Rahul Nagal opted for a blue suit for their reception.

      Shraddha Arya Reception

      The reception was attended by Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Anjum Fakih, Shivi Choudhary and others. The actress happily posed with husband Rahul. She also was all smiles as she posed with her girl gang.

      Shraddha Arya & Rahul Nagal Reception

      One of her friends shared the reception cake which looked yummy. The cake was decorated with white beads, pink roses and butterflies. It also had the initials of Rahul and Shraddha R & S written on it.

      In one of the videos shared by Neha, Shraddha was seen cutting the cake with Rahul and family as their friends and guests cheered and congratulated them by singing the song 'Congratulations and celebration'.

      Meanwhile, recently, Shraddha Arya's jewellery stylist spoke about the wedding and said that it was a great celebration. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Everyone present enjoyed the wedding thoroughly but for me, the best moment would be bride Sharaddha's entry. As she walked towards the groom, friends and family held a chadar of flowers above her while 'Din Shagna Da' played in the background. The moment was truly magical and overwhelming for everyone. Thereafter, Shraddha asked the groom to pick her up and carry her to the stage."

      He further added, "Shraddha pulling Rahul's cheeks was another beautiful moment which was very well captured by the photographer and is trending on Instagram."

      Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 18:11 [IST]
      X