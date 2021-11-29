Shraddha Arya Opens Up About Her Marriage & Husband Rahul; Says She Had No Idea She Would Tie The Knot So Soon

About Her Surprise Wedding!

About her sudden wedding, she said, "We decided to get married just last month. I had no idea I would tie the knot so soon. I was dating Commander Rahul Nagal for almost a year but we had not thought of marriage. I also believe in being discreet and not talking about my personal life, till something concrete is happening."

How & When Shraddha Met Rahul?

When asked how she met her husband, Shraddha said that she met him a year ago through common friends and they hit it off well. She added that at that time, he was based in Mumbai, but they used to meet occasionally, as they both had hectic schedules. She further added that they realised that this was more than friendship when he was later posted in another city.

When Did They Decide To Get Married?

When asked about when they decided to get married, she said that her husband is a very mature and responsible person, so he spoke to his parents about her. She added that his parents, who are based in Delhi, met her parents and they both agreed. She further added that it was a quick wedding as everything fell into place in a short period of time and there was no reason to wait.

Shraddha Is All Praise For Husband Rahul

When asked what she likes best about her husband, she said, "My husband has a deep regard and respect for the woman in his life. What struck me the most about him was his simplicity and chivalrous conduct. Also, I could clearly tell from his words and gestures that he wants a life partner not just so that his house is looked after but to have her by his side at every in his life."

About Long-Distance Marriage

About long-distance marriage and if it is getting tough for the new bride she said, "Between the two of us, I am the weaker one and if given an opportunity, I would run to him and spend quality time with him. But I love the fact that for my husband, country comes first and he has to attend to his work. At the same time, he also understands my work commitments and respects that."

Shraddha Loves To Be With Rahul

She added that until her show is on, she will be taking short holidays to visit him and once the show is over, they will decide mutually as to how to take this forward because she loves to be with him. She added that just like every woman, she too knows that when she marries a man, who is working for the country - like the armed forces or Indian Navy, he keeps getting posted at different places and there can be situations when they have to stay away from each other. She said that she will always support him.

Shraddha & Rahul’s Honeymoon Plan

About their honeymoon, the actress said that her husband will need approvals and permission before they plan a trip. She added that they both wanted to go to Europe but it doesn't seem possible because there are restrictions imposed in many countries right now due to the pandemic. So, as of now, they haven't decided on a destination.