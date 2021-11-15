Shraddha Arya Looks Radiant At Her Pre-Wedding Function; Shares Pic Of Groom Flaunting Her Name

Shraddha Arya, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, is all set to tie the knot on November 16 in Delhi's Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. Although the groom-to-be's details is not known, it is being said that she is all set to get married to Rahul, who is in the navy. The actress and her friends have reached Delhi and the pre-wedding functions have already begun!

A video from the actress' pre-wedding function has been doing the rounds on social media, in which she looked radiant in a cream-red salwar suit and studded danglers and a ring. The actress was seen all smiles as family members put a tika on her forehead.



The actress also shared a few videos in which her friends Heena Parmar and Akanksha Mehrotra were seen dancing. In one of the videos, Shraddha was seen eating pizza and it was captioned as, "Special diet for her special day."

Shraddha also shared a glimpse of her groom-to-be on her Instagram's story. The groom-to-be was seen wearing an olive green kurta and flaunted her name written by mehndi on his hand. The Kundali Bhagya actress didn't reveal her fiance's face as she covered it with a pink heart.

About her wedding, a source had revealed to TOI, "Shraddha has kept the details regarding her marriage a closely-guarded secret. Not many know even the name of the guy, let alone how and when she met him. She has applied for around a two-week leave and shot with us her last episode yesterday before she becomes a Mrs. Her wedding will be a close-knit affair and only her close friends in the industry have been invited."

About the groom-to-be, a source revealed to HT that his name is Rahul Sharma and he works in the Navy. He is a family friend, a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. As per the report, it is an arranged marriage turned into love.