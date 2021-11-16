Shraddha Arya Shows Off Her Engagement Ring At Her Mehndi Function; Anjum Fakih, Shashank Vyas & Others Attend

Shraddha Arya, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya is all set to get married to Rahul Sharma, who works in the Navy. The pre-wedding festivities are on full-swing. Recently, a video of the actress' pre-wedding function went viral on social media, in which her family members were seen applying tika on her forehead. Mehndi ceremony was also held yesterday (November 15).

At her mehndi, Shraddha looked gorgeous and was glowing in purple and yellow embroidered lehenga. The actress shared a couple of pictures from the function in which she was seen flaunting her mehndi and engagement ring.

The Kundali Bhagya actress captioned the pictures as, "The Easiest YES I've ever said ! ❤️." Her friends from the industry, Arjit Taneja, Ankita Lokhande, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy, Vinny Arora and others congratulated her by commenting on her post.

Shraddha's friends- Shashank Vyas, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla and Ruhi Chaturvedi attended the mehndi function. The Kundali Bhagya actresses were seen wearing bangles and applying mehndi. All of them had a blast at the function as they were seen dancing their heart out at their friend's wedding.

Shraddha Arya Looks Radiant At Her Pre-Wedding Function; Shares Pic Of Groom Flaunting Her Name

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya To Get Hitched On November 16; Sanjay To Marry Poonam By End Of This Month!

Shraddha's bestie Anjum gave a special performance on her mehndi. She shared videos of her dance and revealed that she rehearsed for four days to perform at Anjum's mehndi but she forgot the steps. She added that it was impromptu act and thanked Neha for capturing the video and Shashank for last minute banter.