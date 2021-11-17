    For Quick Alerts
      Shraddha Arya Weds Rahul: Actress Looks Gorgeous In Bridal Lehenga; First Pics Of Groom Is Out

      Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Sharma, a naval officer yesterday (November 16). Going by the pictures and videos of their wedding that are doing the rounds on social media, the wedding was no less than a fairytale affair.

      Shraddha made a smashing entry at her wedding in a red-coloured lehenga. The actress looked gorgeous in the bridal attire and heavy traditional jewellery, and was all smiles as she walked towards the aisle with her female friends and sisters, who were seen carrying the flower canopy over her head.

      Shraddha Arya Wedding

      The Kundali Bhagya actress had till now managed to keep her groom's picture a secret, but now it is out! Rahul looked dapper in a white sherwani and red pagadi. In one of the pictures, Shraddha can be seen pulling his cheek. The couple looked cute together.

      A post shared by 𝐌𝐲 𝐂𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐤𝐞 ♥️ (@saryaspancake)

      A post shared by Telly Breaking 📺 (@tellybreaking)

      In a video, Shraddha and Rahul were being teased by the guests. While Rahul asked Shraddha, "Aao mujhe bachao (come save me), the latter asked him, "Rahul, aao mujhe uthao (Rahul lift me up)." He is then seen stepping down from the stage and lifting his bride up in his arms to take her to the stage. Isn't it adorable?

      A post shared by Ruhiiii💫 (@preeranxbliss_)

      A post shared by 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐡𝐚 (@shraddha_kdb)

      The wedding was attended by her friends Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Anjum Fakih, Shashank Vyas, Supriya Shukla and others. They also shared pictures and videos on their social media.

      Shraddha Arya Shows Off Her Engagement Ring At Her Mehndi Function; Anjum Fakih, Shashank Vyas & Others AttendShraddha Arya Shows Off Her Engagement Ring At Her Mehndi Function; Anjum Fakih, Shashank Vyas & Others Attend

      Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Looks Gorgeous At Her Mehndi & Haldi Functions PhotosKundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Looks Gorgeous At Her Mehndi & Haldi Functions Photos

      In a video, Shraddha was seen having fun with her friends after the pheras. Shraddha was seen with vermillion as she joined them for a fun video.

      A post shared by Kundali Bhagya & More 🇩🇪🇹🇷 (@preeran_more)

      In another video, the Kundali Bhagya actress was teased by her friends while she was in her car. She asked her friends to be jealous of her as she waved goodbye.

      X