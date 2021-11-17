Shraddha Arya Weds Rahul: Actress Looks Gorgeous In Bridal Lehenga; First Pics Of Groom Is Out

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Sharma, a naval officer yesterday (November 16). Going by the pictures and videos of their wedding that are doing the rounds on social media, the wedding was no less than a fairytale affair.

Shraddha made a smashing entry at her wedding in a red-coloured lehenga. The actress looked gorgeous in the bridal attire and heavy traditional jewellery, and was all smiles as she walked towards the aisle with her female friends and sisters, who were seen carrying the flower canopy over her head.



The Kundali Bhagya actress had till now managed to keep her groom's picture a secret, but now it is out! Rahul looked dapper in a white sherwani and red pagadi. In one of the pictures, Shraddha can be seen pulling his cheek. The couple looked cute together.

In a video, Shraddha and Rahul were being teased by the guests. While Rahul asked Shraddha, "Aao mujhe bachao (come save me), the latter asked him, "Rahul, aao mujhe uthao (Rahul lift me up)." He is then seen stepping down from the stage and lifting his bride up in his arms to take her to the stage. Isn't it adorable?

The wedding was attended by her friends Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Anjum Fakih, Shashank Vyas, Supriya Shukla and others. They also shared pictures and videos on their social media.

In a video, Shraddha was seen having fun with her friends after the pheras. Shraddha was seen with vermillion as she joined them for a fun video.

In another video, the Kundali Bhagya actress was teased by her friends while she was in her car. She asked her friends to be jealous of her as she waved goodbye.