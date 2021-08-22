Shrenu Parikh, Mouli Ganguly, Siddharth Arora, Akshay Mhatre – &TV Artists Get Nostalgic On Raksha Bandhan

Brothers and sisters are the truest forms of friendship and family. &TV artists Genda (Shrenu Parikh) and Varun Agarwal (Akshay Mhatre) in Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, Ramesh Prasad Mishra (Ambrish Bobby) and Sakina Mirza (Akansha Sharma) in Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, Anusuya (Mouli Ganguly) and Lord Shiv (Siddharth Arora) in Baal Shiv reminisce childhood memories of their brothers and sisters.

Mouli Ganguly, Anusuya in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares, “My cousin brother Abhishek is one of my best friends. While we never spent as much time as siblings do, we would always be on the same wavelength. From our likes to dislikes, everything was the same. One of my favourite memories with him has to be when during Raksha Bandhan, I baked him a pizza and cake. I was not fond of cooking initially, but his encouragement meant everything to me. And today, I love baking, and it is all because of him!”

Shrenu Parikh, Genda in &TV’s Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki shares, “I adore my younger brother, who was still studying in Baroda school when I moved to Mumbai. So our relationship has been long distance. Now he lives in the USA, so we continue our traditions virtually. It has all been long-distance from celebrations to gossip sessions and rants, and we have come to terms with it. And not let the void of physical distance affect our bond in any way. We ensure that no matter the time in the day, we are always there for each other. He has always been very mature for his age, and I am so proud of the young man he has become today. I miss him this Raksha Bandhan dearly. We however, celebrate Raksha Bandhan whenever we meet with the same excitement and love, cause it is a celebration of a beautiful bond and no time or distance can hamper it. And to all those siblings who live away from each other, stay strong!”

Ambrish Bobby, Ramesh Prasad Mishra in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, “I consider myself to be the luckiest brother alive! I have not one, not two, but four sisters! Each holds a special place in my heart, and I miss my elder sister the most, who is no longer amongst us. The most memorable Rakhi for me is when my sister created an exquisite rakhi made of silver. I was extremely touched and was so excited to show off my fancy Rakhi to everyone. But one thing that my didi always maintained was her classic flower rakhi, which had various flowers. After she passed away, my other sisters continued the tradition of flower rakhi in her memory.”

Akshay Mhatre, Varun Agarwal in &TV’s Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki shares, “I have a lot of cousin sisters. And because I am the only child, I have been envious of all those with siblings at home. Every Raksha Bandhan, I make it a point to pamper my cousin sisters to no extent. From delicious food to their desired gifts and, most importantly, spending time with them. A very Happy Rakhi to all.”

Siddharth Arora aka Mahadev in &TV’s upcoming show Baal Shiv shares, “I am from Varanasi, and back at home, we followed a very traditional style of celebrating Raksha Bandhan. My extended family would all get together in our old house for the festivities. It had become a custom in our house. The day after, I would go to school with my arms full of rakhis tied up to my elbow! My friends would find it fascinating, and I thoroughly enjoyed the attention. These memories come back to me this Raksha Bandhan, and we intend to keep the spirit alive virtually.”

Akansha Sharma, Sakina Mirza in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, “My brother Akash has been my number one cheerleader. We are two peas in a pod; our parents knew that, if nothing else, we had each other’s backs. Raksha Bandhan is a time to cherish such bonds in our lives. For me, my brother has played so many roles. When I was getting married, he ensured that everything was to my taste. He spared no effort or cost, and on the day of my Bidai, finally, when we got a moment, we embraced in a hug that seemed to last forever. I am grateful to have a brother like him in my life.”

