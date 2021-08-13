Shruti Sharma Opens Up About Namak Issk Ka Going Off Air, Says Her Day On The Sets Was An Emotional Affair

Colors TV’s Namak Issk Ka, which stars Shruti Sharma and Aditya Ojha in the lead roles, is all set to go off air on August 20. Shruti, along with the cast and crew recently shot the last few scenes of the show. Now, the actress has opened up about how she felt on the last day on the sets of the show and of course, her upcoming projects.

In an interview with TOI, Shruti confessed that it is never easy to say goodbye to a show and the team. She said, “I naturally got emotional because there are so many beautiful memories I’ve made along the way. Goodbyes are not easy. You shoot for all the months and get comfortable. So, when the show ends, you have to step out of your comfort zone. On the last day, we shot over fifteen scenes, and we were super busy. But towards the end, we danced our hearts out. It was an emotional farewell.”

On being quizzed about her upcoming projects, the actress said, “I have a lot of offers. But now it is time for me to do something different. I am in talks with people and if things get finalised, I might soon have some good news. I will not be taking up any new TV show immediately. I would want to wait for something good to come up. I won’t say I am choosy but I want to associate with good projects."

Shruti also revealed that she is looking forward to a much-awaited vacation with her family. Post the show’s end, she wants to take time to rejuvenate and refresh herself. The actress even expressed her desire to travel, but to the COVID restrictions across the country, she is still planning where to go.

However, amid all this, Shruti shared that the best thing is that her pet dog is coming to Mumbai from Lucknow with her brother. “I have been waiting to meet him since March 2021 and I think nothing will make me more happy than meeting him right now,” she added.